The Houston board of education met last week for its monthly session.

Members:

•Recognized Evy Steelman, Houston Middle School student of the month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance. The character trait recognized was “honesty.”

•Approved professional development and assessment plans for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as evaluation of the health services program.

•Approved a career ladder plan presented for the 2022-’23 school year, contingent on state funding. Following the meeting, the district’s plan was approved by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after it determined there was adequate funding.

The compensation amounts are determined by the stage in which the teacher falls — which are determined by years of service. The stipends for completion range from $1,500 to $5,000.

•Selected Tyler Lawson as the district’s nominee for the John Belcher Scholarship that is awarded by the Missouri School Boards’ Association. The board complimented all the essays submitted.

•Heard an update on activities on campus from administrators.

•Will seek proposals to study any possible breaches of its internet technology services. Some students and recent graduates have received letters purported from the IRS. The district is unaware of any data breaches, as are other districts in the region.