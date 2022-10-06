The Houston High School volleyball team is will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 9 tournament at Cabool.

The Lady Tigers and No. 1 Liberty will receive byes in the first round of the 6-team event.

In first round matches on Thursday, Oct. 20, third-seeded Thayer will face No. 6 Gainesville in Game 1 and No. 4 Cabool will take on No. 5 Mansfield in Game 2. The Game 1 winner will go against Liberty at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, followed by the Game 2 winner facing Houston.

The district championship match is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.