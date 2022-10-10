This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The City of Houston will conduct its annual Fall Clean Up Days next week — Oct. 17-21.

City officials recommend that items from both residences and businesses should be placed at the edge of the roadway early on regular trash pick-up days. All trash should be bagged or bundled and tied. No tires, car parts, paint, tree limbs or lawn and garden waste will be accepted.

For more information, call Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348.