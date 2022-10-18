The STARS Foundation will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

The production will run for three weeks on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5.

The 60-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. The cast consists of approximately 48 students led by a student director, Abigail Sundahl of Branson, and choreographed by Bailey Gilkeson of Raymondville, under the direction of STARS executive director Rebecca Peterson.

The Lion King Jr. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.

The Lion King Jr. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

Tickets can be reserved for $8 a ticket by calling 417-217-9430 or $10 at the door. The box office opens one hour before the show. Concessions will be available.

More details can be found online at www.thestarsfoundation/events.