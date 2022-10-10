Lois Lorraine Nemyer was born July 28, 1948, in Success, Mo., to Raymond Rauscher Sr. and Ruby Delores Hadley Rauscher. She passed away Oct. 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

Lois was married to Bill Nemyer on Aug. 1, 1997. She loved to be outdoors and loved fishing.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruby Delores.

She is survived by her husband, Bill of the home; daughter, Jennifer Evers of Jefferson City, Mo.; brother, Raymond Rauscher Jr. of St. Louis, Mo.; two sisters, Cara Seeling of Clearwater, Fla., and Carol Grisham of Springfield, Mo.; and two grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.