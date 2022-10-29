Lynn Lilburn Jones of Cabool passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. He was 74 years old. Lynn was born Jan. 30, 1948, at Christa Hogan Hospital in West Plains, Mo., to Lester “Speck” and Pearl (Grisham) Jones.

Lynn received his elementary education in Pomona, Mo., then went on to attend Willow Springs High School, graduating in 1966. On March 19, 1970, he met the love of his life, Phyllis Elaine Middleton, on a blind date. They married on June 19, 1971, and were happily married for 51 years. They welcomed a son, Terry Lynn, in 1973, and a daughter, Tana Lea, in 1982. Lynn attended Trinity Free Will Baptist Church in Cabool. He was saved and baptized at a young age.

Lynn joined the Cabool Police Department as an officer, serving for three years. He was elected Chief of Police for the city of Cabool on April 5, 1977, and continued to serve the community in this position for 36 years before retiring in 2013.

Lynn and Phyllis spent many years before and after retirement traveling. You could often find Lynn in his home office planning his next all-inclusive trip to Mexico or the Caribbean. Lynn also enjoyed deer hunting every November until his health would no longer allow it. One of Lynn’s greatest joys was spending time with, and spoiling, his grandchildren who lovingly called him “PaPa.” He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Speck and Pearl Jones and his sister, Karla Jones. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of the home; son, Terry Jones of Cabool; daughter, Tana Rosenfelder and her husband, Blake, of Springfield; one grandson, Grayson Jones; two granddaughters, Lily and Lucy Rosenfelder; one sister, Debbie DuBois, of Ecuador; one aunt, Jean Jones of Springfield; as well as numerous other family and friends.

Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Cabool Cemetery with Donnie Wells officiating. Interment will be in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of the Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo.

Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

