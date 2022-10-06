A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston

Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a Houston Police Department officer’s report, Texas County 911 advised of a person being assaulted with a knife at a Thomasville Road apartment complex.

Upon arrival, the officer observed two Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies apprehending a man who was trying to leave the scene. He told the officer that Saltkill had arrived at a woman’s apartment, produced a knife and used it to cut the upper portion of her right arm.

The man said Saltkill then wielded the knife in his direction, and he struck Saltkill in the face, according to a report.

The officer reported finding a folding razor knife in a nearby grassy area that had fresh blood on it. The officer made contact with Saltkill in his apartment and observed that he was extremely intoxicated and had a deep cut between his eyes. He reportedly refused medical assistance.

The officer then made contact with the woman who had been assaulted, and she confirmed the incident.