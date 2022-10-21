A Houston man is charged with a felony following an incident involving a woman on Oct. 1.

Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 9352 Highway E in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported responding to a woman’s U.S. 63 residence after she exited her bathroom and found Dodd standing in the hallway. The woman reportedly told the deputy Dodd yelled at her and told her he would burn the house down if she called law enforcement.

The woman told the officer Dodd had taken her phone so she couldn’t make a call, and eventually threw it at her and left.

The officer reported making contact with Dodd and that he denied threatening to burn the residence and had been referring to an electrical outlet with a short that could cause a fire.

Dodd was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $200,000. Charges were filed Oct. 18.