The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 47-year-old Plato man reported on Sept. 10 that while his 12-year-old daughter was attending a rodeo in Plato, her black iPhone 12 valued at $500 had either been lost or stolen.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 28 regarding a report of a man calling 911 multiple times for non-emergency purposes from his Mallard Driver residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with the man, and he said he hadn’t made any calls and didn’t know where his phone was. After making three calls to 911, the man was issued a citation for misusing emergency services.