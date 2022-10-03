The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 47-year-old Plato man reported on Sept. 10 that while his 12-year-old daughter was attending a rodeo in Plato, her black iPhone 12 valued at $500 had either been lost or stolen.
•A deputy responded on Sept. 28 regarding a report of a man calling 911 multiple times for non-emergency purposes from his Mallard Driver residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with the man, and he said he hadn’t made any calls and didn’t know where his phone was. After making three calls to 911, the man was issued a citation for misusing emergency services.
JAIL ADMISSIONS
Sept. 26
Angela Kellerman – possession of controlled substance
James Moore – Arkansas parole violation
Heidi Jurey – driving while suspended
Sept. 27
Stephanie Medina – driving without a valid driver’s license
Phillip Giller – writ
Shane Briggs – probation and parole warrant
Sept. 29
Kristina Shelton – warrant
Nolan Hack – DWI
Sept. 30
James L. Boyer – non-support
Sidney Crowley – DWI
Dustin Benson – warrant
Gary Kelly – warrant
Dylan Saltkill – assault, unlawful use of weapon
Oct. 1
Eric Bilderback – DWI
Michael Farris – burglary, stealing
Oct. 2
Leena Smith – possession of controlled substance