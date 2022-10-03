sheriff's badge picture
Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

•A 47-year-old Plato man reported on Sept. 10 that while his 12-year-old daughter was attending a rodeo in Plato, her black iPhone 12 valued at $500 had either been lost or stolen.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 28 regarding a report of a man calling 911 multiple times for non-emergency purposes from his Mallard Driver residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with the man, and he said he hadn’t made any calls and didn’t know where his phone was. After making three calls to 911, the man was issued a citation for misusing emergency services.

JAIL ADMISSIONS

Sept. 26

Angela Kellerman – possession of controlled substance

James Moore – Arkansas parole violation

Heidi Jurey – driving while suspended

Sept. 27

Stephanie Medina – driving without a valid driver’s license

Phillip Giller – writ

Shane Briggs – probation and parole warrant

Sept. 29

Kristina Shelton – warrant

Nolan Hack – DWI

Sept. 30

James L. Boyer – non-support

Sidney Crowley – DWI

Dustin Benson – warrant

Gary Kelly – warrant

Dylan Saltkill – assault, unlawful use of weapon

Oct. 1

Eric Bilderback – DWI

Michael Farris – burglary, stealing

Oct. 2

Leena Smith – possession of controlled substance

