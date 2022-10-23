A Georgia man was clocked Friday by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper traveling on U.S. 60 in Howell County traveling at 163 miles per hour.

Troop G of the patrol said it is believed to be a record speeding violation within the nine-county area.

Officers deployed in Howell and Texas counties and later found the vehicle and the man in Texas County. Assisting in the search was the Cabool Police Department.

Arrested is 21-year-old Efrem Slavik of Winder, Ga., who was charged with speeding 163 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, resisting arrest and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

He was taken to the Howell County Jail, the patrol said.