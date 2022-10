A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday.

Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.

He is held in the Texas County Jail.