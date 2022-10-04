Members of the Houston City Council and mayor welcomed the community’s new city administrator to his first meeting Monday.

Mark Campbell was recently hired to assume the leadership of overseeing city government. Campbell comes to city hall from Kansas.

The council held a short, 20-minute meeting.

Members:

•Authorized seeking three vehicles for the city’s fleet amid supply chain and manufacturing delays. Darren Ice, maintenance director, gave an update. The city will seek to participate in a state fleet bid and is working with Piney River Ford in Houston. (5-0, Kevin Stilley absent)

•Heard Mayor Willy Walker say he would be visiting with park board president Justin Brown concerning a mayoral appointment of a member to the Houston Parks and Recreation Board, where a vacancy has occurred since earlier this year.

•Approved a budget for a Community Improvement District that includes businesses in and around Houston Walmart Supercenter and revenue from a quarter-cent sales tax goes to Texas County Memorial Hospital. (5-0)