The Texas County Fair board on Tuesday announced some new requirements for the 2023 edition of the annual event.

Here’s what you need to know:

•Exhibitors must attend the spring weigh-in for their animals and be present for the Quality Assurance Class at 2 p.m. on the day of weigh-in.

•Steer weigh-in: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 (Class at 2 p.m.)

•Replacement heifer, hog, goat, sheep: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 (Class at 2 p.m.)

Minimum weights for the 2023 fair weigh-in for market goats and market sheep:

•Goats must be 70 pounds.

•Sheep must be 100 pounds.

This is for sale weigh-in, not spring weigh-in. There will be no minimum at the first weigh-in. Baby teeth are required to be intact at the fair.

To learn more call, Racheal Pursifull, board secretary, at 417-260-7430.