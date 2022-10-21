This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Those who wish to vote absentee in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election may do so without an excuse starting Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Absentee voting by those providing an excuse has been available since Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The final day to request an absentee ballot be mailed to a voter via U.S. Postal Service is Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Here are the four main forms of acceptable photo ID required at the polls for the upcoming general election:

•Nonexpired Missouri driver’s license

•Nonexpired Missouri nondriver ID

•Valid U.S. passport

•Valid U.S. military ID

If a voter Tuesday, Nov. 8, does not have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, that person could vote a provisional ballot.

If a citizen votes a provisional ballot, there are two ways that vote would count: One, if an acceptable photo ID was produced before the polls close at 7 p.m. Election Day; or two, if the signature on the provisional ballot envelope matches the signature on file in our voter rolls.