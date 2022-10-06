A local man faces a felony charge after reportedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Jordan A. Light, 28, of Houston, faces a class D felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

A county deputy reported being advised on Sept. 27 that Light had not appeared for an appointment on Sept. 20, and had not contacted authorities regarding the issue.

The deputy reported going to Light’s residence on Arthur Road and making contact with a man and woman who said Light had lived with them until about three weeks earlier. The pair told the officer that after Light had failed a urinary test with his parole officer, he had packed up his belongings and left, according to a report.

Light was convicted of child molestation charge (victim age 13) in January 2013, and is a tier 3 sex offender, which requires him to register every 90 days. The deputy’s report indicates he was also previously convicted of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in September 2021.

Light was arrested and jailed Oct. 1 when he showed up at the sheriff’s department. His bond for the new charge is set at $500,000.