A man from Licking was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash just south of his hometown on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Bobby W. Williams, 29, was driving a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger than traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway.

Williams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle had minor damage.