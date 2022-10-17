Patricia Gail Kirkman, 86, of Springfield, Mo., passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Everett (Anne) Powers and Vada Powers, and her sisters Betty Clements and Sue Reeves.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Dan Kirkman; sons, Donald (Debbie) Cooper and Trent Cooper; daughter, Katherine Cooper; step-son, Michael (Raetta) Kirkman; step-daughters, Cindi (Wally) Kirkwood, Deborah (Dale) Slagle, Patty (Garrett) Coleman and Pamela Malone; granddaughters, Sara Cooper and Nicole (Jordon) Schmidt; and many step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Growing up, Pat attended Willard schools along with her sisters, Betty and Sue. They spent many hours engaged in antics, swimming in the creek, and terrorizing each other!

Pat married at the young age of 15 to Norman Cooper and had three children. Their marriage lasted 25 years as they enjoyed camping and raising their family. During this time, Pat worked at Dayco and retired from French’s.

Pat later caught the eye of Dan Kirkman when they met at a school for ballroom dancing. They married on June 15, 1991, at Schweitzer United Methodist Church and began a 31-year marriage travelling around the country. During their travels, they met numerous friends and joined the Dogwood Sams camping club. Their monthly camping trips and winters in sunny Texas provided many great adventures and memories with these lifelong friends.

An entrepreneur at heart, Pat often started her own businesses. She began with a catering business and later managed her own gift shop in Branson, Mo. Later, she successfully ran a sewing and alterations business until the need outweighed her time.

Pat and Dan continued as members of Schweitzer where Pat became instrumental in the development of the Stephen Ministry program. A compassionate person at heart, she loved visiting and caring for shut-ins. She would spend hours sharing and listening to those in her charge, bringing the hands of Jesus to those in need. During her last few years, she saw the fruit of her efforts when Stephen ministers visited her as she fought her own battle with Parkinson’s.

Pat was deeply loved and adored by all those who had been given the pleasure of knowing her. She will be greatly missed but we rejoice with her as she now lives in the joy and presence of Jesus.

Visitation is 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, followed by Celebration of Life and graveside services at 10 a.m. at the Klingner-Cope Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Highway EE (Division), Springfield, Mo. Online condolences may be made to www.klingnerfuneralhome.com.

