Paul Dean Jeffries, age 87, of Licking, Mo., was born on July 8, 1935, in Dykes, Mo., to Jess C. and Minnie J. (Biram) Jeffries. Paul departed this life at his home on Oct. 7, 2022.

Paul was blessed with four sons, Thomas and Steven Jeffries from his marriage to Barbara Wiles and Brian and Lynn Jeffries from his union with Carol Williams.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Minnie (Biram) Jeffries; sons, Steven Paul Jeffries, Thomas Preston Jeffries and Lynn Dean Jeffries; brothers, Glen Jeffries and Jerry Jeffries; sisters, Aweda McDowell and Leota Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Floyd Sullins, Norben (Bob) McDowell, Ted Mitchell and John Conant; nephews, Lonnie Sullins and Darren Hart; nieces, Bonnie (Sullins) Smith and Kelly (Conant) Nelson; and his significant other, Billie Wiseman.

Paul is survived by his son, Brian Kent Jeffries and his wife, Anita; granddaughter, Laura (Moncrief) Robbins and her husband, Douglas; great-grandchildren, Kemberlynn Robbins, Karlie Robbins, Jedidiah Robbins and Johnathan Robbins; sisters, Bonnie Noah, Betty Conant and Sharon (John) Antonich; several nephews and nieces and a host of family and friends.

Paul was a U.S. military veteran. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Paul lived most of his life in the Texas County, Mo., area. He was a professional coon hunter and raised many championship coonhounds. He loved the outdoors. You could most often find him camped alongside the riverbank training his coon dogs, fishing and enjoying family and friends.

Paul most likely never met a stranger. He was loved by many. He has left us with a multitude of good memories.

A memorial service for Paul is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Erin McConnell and Eric Jones officiating. A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. A committal service with military honors will follow at Craddock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.