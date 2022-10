Piney River Fraternal Order of the Eagles 3911 in Houston hosted a free car show event Saturday in the Simple Grow parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston.

Along with the display, food and other entertainment were featured.

The event’s proceeds will benefit the Shop with a Hero program that pairs children with law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and other first responders in a shopping spree during the Christmas holiday season.

Aerial photos courtesy of Brad Hooper.