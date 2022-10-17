The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Amanda Luncsford, 33, of 13244 Highway C at Licking, was arrested Oct. 15 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 63 of a motorcycle that had no working tail lights. Luncsford was a passenger on the bike, and a computer check revealed the warrants. She was taken to the Texas County Jail where she was unable to post $50,000 bond.

The driver of the motorcycle received two citations. Roger Morgan, 47, of West Plains, was cited for no valid driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Jeremiah A.C. Conkey, 30 of 10101 Venable Drive in Bucyrus, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 1:05 a.m. Oct. 6.

An officer made the stop after observing a silver Chrysler van having a hard time maintaining its lane.

•Kody Carter, 27, of 1026 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued citations for driving while revoked and failure to affix license plate after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 11:50 p.m. Oct. 6.

An officer made the stop after observing a white Mercury Grand Marquis without a license plate properly affixed to its front.

•Arianne D. Jackson, 21, of 215 Rosemary St. in Licking, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Oct. 6.

•Roger L. Counts, 23, of 13176 Orchard Lane in Licking, was cited for driving while revoked, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 24.

•Stacey M. Wethy, of Salem, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart on June 15.