UPDATE: The missing juvenile has been located.

Houston police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Sean Chamberlain, 14, is described as 5’8”, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown hazel eyes.

He was last seen at about 8 a.m. at Houston High School. He was wearing a turquoise shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. He may also be wearing a black hoodie.

Persons with information can call 417-967-5999.