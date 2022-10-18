Houston Schools’ annual College Fair is Thursday, Oct. 27, inside Hiett Gymnasium on campus. The public is welcome.

About 50 representatives from regional colleges, tech schools, military and other institutions are expected. Along with Houston, students from Cabool, Licking, Mountain Grove, Plato and Summersville will also attend.

Tara Volk, Houston High School counselor, said parents as well as community members are invited to accompany students. The schedule is:

● HHS freshmen and sophomores: 9-9:15 a.m.

● HHS juniors and seniors, 9:20-9:55 a.m.

● Area schools, 10-10:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Volk at tvolk@houston.k12.mo.us