Richard Eugene Strom, age 55, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at Licking, Mo. Richard was born Nov. 13, 1966, in Houston, Mo., to Russell and Lois Strom.

Mr. Strom is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Shane Parmer; a niece and grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Strom; sons, Levi Strom and Austin Strom; brothers, Matthew Strom and Steven Strom; sisters, Tina Sikes and Peggy Ketter; and five grandchildren.

Mr. Strom was an avid outdoorsman. He loved turkey hunting with his grandkids, deer hunting and fishing. He was excellent at cutting logs and made a living doing so.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, Licking. A visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

A burial follows in Trout Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.