Ruby Ratterree, age 103 of Houston, Mo., was born on June 11, 1919, in Graff, Mo., to Joseph and Ella Mae (Coble) Ratterree. She passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

Ruby was very crafty and loved sewing and making her own patterns. She made all of her own clothes and spent much of her time sewing dresses that were sent to children in Africa. She enjoyed listening to gospel books on tape and started each day in prayer.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde Ratterree and wife Fern, Roy Ratterree and wife Faye, and Clarence Ratterree; one nephew, Charlie Ratterree; and one niece, Elsie Ratterree.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Vineta Ratterree; nieces, Violet Fry and Vicky Warthen and husband Norman; nephew Leonard Lee Ratterree and wife Iris; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ruby led a long, fulfilling life and will be missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service for Ruby is 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Hopewell Free Will Baptist Church in Graff, with Mr. Johnny Ratterree officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment follows at Union Chapel Cemetery in Graff. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

