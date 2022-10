Monthly sales tax revenue generated by Texas County merchants was up 22.3 percent from the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The county collects three half-cent sales taxes. Each contributed about $120,983. For the year, collections stand at $1.04 million, up about $73,813 from the first nine months of 2021.

The county also received sales tax revenue from out-of-state orders. That totals $445,456 for the year — up $69,053 from 2021 or 18.3 percent.