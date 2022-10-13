A Summersville man faces a felony assault charge after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident involving a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Derick J. Cook, 30, of 23000 block of Shannon Lane in Summersville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).

A trooper reported being advised of a possible rolling domestic dispute on Highway 17 south of Summersville. The officer responded and observed a gold Cadillac matching the description of the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer reported seeing a woman in the passenger’s seat who was crying and asked to get out of the car. The officer had her stand near his patrol vehicle and spoke with the driver, Cook.

After investigation, the trooper determined that Cook had assaulted the woman multiple times. He was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $250,000.

The woman was left at the scene with an assisting officer to await a ride.