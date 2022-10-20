A Summersville man escaped injury in a New Madrid County accident Wednesday afternoon that left two seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram truck pulled into the path and struck a westbound 2011 Cadillac CTS and the impact caused the Cadillac to strike a westbound 2003 Pilterbilt 379 operated by Kevin D. Odom, 56, of Summersville.

Odom was not injured. Two people in the Cadillac received serious injuries and were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.