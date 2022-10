A 17-year-old Mountain Grove girl was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital following an accident Tuesday night on Highway Y in Wright County.

Troopers said the girl was operating a southbound 2002 Ford Escape that ran off the right side of Highway Y, struck a driveway, became airborne, hit the ground and overturned.

The girl, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries. The Escape was totaled.