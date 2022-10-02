Missouri WIC announced last week the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable purchases starting Oct. 1.

The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency — the Texas County Health Department — to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card before redeeming any October benefits. Participants who redeem any October benefits before receiving the increase will not receive the increase until November. The telephone number is 417-967-4131.

Missouri WIC provides additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at approximately 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 116 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants and children under the age of 5. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of 5.

Residents interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.