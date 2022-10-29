An inmate at South Central Correctional Center in Licking died Sept. 30 from fentanyl intoxication, the Texas County coroner ruled after receiving test results.

The death of Demarco Washington, 35, is one of seven deaths reported at the prison since Aug. 31. Others were determined to be attributed to stage 4 lung cancer and bilateral pulmonary embolism and a second to stage 4 lung cancer. Test results are pending on the rest.

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster said she has changed policy in order to get results back in a timely fashion. She is waiting on the other results from the Boone County Examiner’s Office in Columbia.