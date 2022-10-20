Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 12-13.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed inventory lists.

•Met with the Licking Food Pantry related to uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds. It provided the director with an application.

•Attended the South Central Commissioners meeting and also the Boone Township board meeting to discuss the Road Rally.

•Attempted to contact its attorney related to upcoming litigation.

•Met with Polly Adkison related to issues at the Texas County Genealogical Historical Society quarters at the museum.