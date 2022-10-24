Three persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle and UTV collided near Ridge Road and Highway 17 east of Houston.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a southbound 2017 Can-Am Defender UTV operated by William W. Schmidt, 82, of Houston, pulled into the path of a 1999 Ford Taurus driven by David R. Martin, 66, of Houston. The car then struck the UTV, ejecting a passenger, she said.

The passenger, Donna Schmidt, 74, of Houston, was airlifted with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield; William Schmidt had moderate injuries and was also flown to Cox South.

Martin was taken by Houston Rural Fire Department to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries

The department also established the two landing zones for the medical choppers at the Houston Memorial Airport.