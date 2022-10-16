It was a successful outing for the Houston Tiger Pride Band as it competed Saturday in Branson.

The band took first place in Class 1A and won outstanding effect, outstanding color guard, outstanding percussion, outstanding music and advanced to the finals, where it took 11th out 21.

“These kids work so hard to do what they do. It’s not an easy schedule, it’s not an easy program, and our kids have done an exemplary job this year. And yet — it’s not quite over,” said Sam Van Dielen, director of bands at Houston.

Not seen the band? There are these opportunities:

•This Friday night at Tiger Stadium for Senior Night.

•Saturday morning at the Ozark Mountain Marching Festival at Reeds Spring.

•7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Tiger Stadium for the season finale.