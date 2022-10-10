This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Plans have been announced for the Texas County Food Pantry’s second annual Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston.

Check-in time is 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The competition will begin and end at the plaza.

The entry fee is $20 until Oct. 21, $25 until Nov. 4 and $30 on race day. A T-shirt is included if paid by Nov. 4. A $100 cash prize will be presented to both the fastest female and male runners, and there will be prizes for the fastest female and male in various age categories, including children.

Registration forms are available at Houston City Hall, 601 S. Grand Ave., and Texas County Food Pantry on East Highway 17, Houston. All proceeds will benefit the pantry.

An inclement weather date is Nov. 19 at the same times. For more information, call Brenda Senter at 918-527-6282.