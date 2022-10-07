This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The undefeated Houston High School football team (6-0) will play at Tiger Stadium tonight against the Willow Springs Bears.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The contest will be streamed live online at houstonherald.com/live. A pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m.

It also is “Pink Out” night with fans encouraged to wear pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Other things to know: At 6:30 p.m., players with the Mighty Mites program will be introduced. At halftime, participants in the Little Tiger Football Cheer Camp will perform.