Velma Marlene Mings, age 58, passed away Oct. 28, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. She was born April 30, 1964, in Mountain Grove, Mo., to Terry and Lois Mings.

Velma is preceded in death by her parents; children, Christy Mings and Nathan Brammer; brothers, Sammy Mings and Terry G. Mings Jr.; and grandmother, Hazel Postlewait.

Survivors include her sister, Brenda Mings Michaud and her husband Gary Baugh; brothers, Mike Mings and Charles Mings and wife Deb; and one niece and six nephews.

Velma grew up in Success and Houston, Mo. She worked for various local companies including Shriver’s Cabinets. Velma was an avid Chief’s fan, loved gardening, word search books, painting and building puzzles. Velma was an awesome daughter, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her brother Mike! They loved watching Jeopardy, Survivor and the Chiefs’ games together. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service for Velma is noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service time. Interment will follow the service in Nagle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Evans Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID