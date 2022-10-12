Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. It is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses.

It provides eligible households with home energy conservation services. The program provides cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri’s low-income households, especially those with the elderly, children, people with physical disadvantages and others who are most affected by high utility costs. The program’s objectives are to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety.

Typical weatherization measures include air sealing to reduce infiltration, insulation, water heater blankets, energy-efficient lighting replacement and heating and cooling system repair or replacement. Homeowners and tenants with their landlord’s permission are eligible for the program if their household income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

“It is important to recognize the importance of those programs that ensure that all residents, especially those living at or below the federal poverty level, have the opportunity to live in energy efficient, healthy, safe and comfortable homes as provided for by the Weatherization Assistance Program,” said Parson in the proclamation.

The department promotes the environmentally sound and energy-efficient operations of businesses, communities, agriculture and industry for the benefit of all Missourians. The Weatherization Assistance Program funding is administered by the department’s Division of Energy through a network of 18 subgrantees.

To learn more about the department’s Weatherization Assistance Program, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy/weatherization.

For more information about Weatherization Day, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy/get-involved/weatherization-day.