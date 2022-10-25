A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Springfield, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.

Both vehicles were totaled.

It was the 25th fatality in Troop G for the month — compared to 28 at the same time last year.

Four other troopers assisted at the scene.