A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old male who was reported missing when he failed to return from hunting.

The search operation is underway in Carter County, near Cave Spring southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River. National Park Service personnel along with Missouri Highway Patrol aviation division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams are combing the area.

Additional personnel are not needed at this time, and the search team is requesting that everyone please stay clear of the Cave Spring area and Lost Man Cave Road so that the aviation team can work from the air to spot the missing hunter.

