Back in 1924, Navy Chief Yeoman George L. Carlin founded and chartered the Fleet Reserve Association under the laws of Pennsylvania, to be the voice of all members of the sea-services before Congress.

In the following 98 years, the FRA has racked up many legislative victories on behalf of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. To see these benefits, check the website at www.fra.org for a detailed list.

For many years, membership was limited to active-duty or retired, and Sea-Service members who left active duty after 20 years were transferred to the Fleet Reserve so that they could be recalled to service if there was a need for their leadership experience. After a total of 30 years, the members were fully retired.

A decade ago, the FRA opened membership to all Honorably-discharged Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard veterans, regardless of length of service.

Texas County’s own Branch 364 of the FRA meets at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall at the west end of Chilton Oil & Propane building on Highway 63 in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). See their notice below. All of our veterans’ organizations are seeking new members; the FRA will welcome you!

Veterans organizations in Texas County:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com