An area man faces a pair of felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation Nov. 2.

John E. Thebeau Sr., 59, of the 29000 Private Drive 6231 in Edgar Springs, is charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender (a class D felony).

A deputy reported assisting with locating a 2001 white Ford Excursion as part of an investigation. While patrolling in the Raymondville area, the officer saw the vehicle sitting in the yard of a Highway 137 residence.

The deputy reported making contact with a woman there and asking who the vehicle belonged to. She reportedly said it was Thebeau’s, and that he was inside the residence.

After a thorough investigation, the officer determined that Thebeau had acquired the Excursion in June 2022, and had not reported it within the required three business days.

Thebeau was convicted of criminal sexual abuse in June 2005. He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.