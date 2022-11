An Ava man is free on a $500,000 bond following an indictment by a Texas County grand jury.

Calvin Cornelius, 35, was indicted Oct. 14 on charges of statutory sodomy, first-degree — deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.

He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 17, and posted bond on Oct. 27.

On Oct. 25, he entered a not guilty plea to all charges. He is to appear Nov. 22 for a trial setting.