Texas County Memorial Hospital has received a letter of resignation from Dr. Jonathan Beers, internal medicine physician, at TCMH.

Dr. Beers, an employee of TCMH since 2012, is leaving TCMH for personal and professional reasons.

Dr. Beers will work at TCMH until Dec. 9.

Wes Murray, interim chief executive officer at TCMH, expressed his disappointment, “TCMH hates to see any physician leave a rural area, and it’s especially hard to lose anyone like Dr. Beers who has found his niche at TCMH and in the Houston community.”

“It’s been an honor to care for so many people in the community and develop close relationships with my patients over the past 10 years,” Beers said.

Murray explained that the board of trustees and administration completely support Dr. Beers in his decision to do what was best for his family.

“Dr. Beers has been a huge part of this hospital for the last 10 years and will be greatly missed as he has been a blessing to our healthcare services and our area,” Murray said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to him for his hard work and support of TCMH, as we are a better organization because of his service.”

“Recruiting for rural areas is very difficult and retaining a physician is even harder,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of competition for good physicians with the vast shortage of physicians.”

Murray and the staff at TCMH have a plan to continue providing healthcare services after Beers departs. A search for another full-time internal medicine physician is already underway.