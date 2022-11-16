Fort Leonard Wood plans to hold its traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration on Nov. 24 in 11 dining facilities on post, with meals for service members, as well as a specific time and location for Department of Defense identification cardholders, Gold Star families, retirees and their families.

According to Beverly Leggett, installation food program manager, plans are set to serve more than 13,000 meals during the lunch celebration, and 31,000-plus meals throughout the day — utilizing 7,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds of shrimp, 2,000 pounds of prime rib and 2,000 assorted cakes and pies with all the accompaniments.

More than 700 food-service employees prepare the feast and serve it alongside senior leadership, Leggett said.

“I consider the Thanksgiving meal on Fort Leonard Wood to be the ‘Super Bowl of Food Service,’ which highlights the talent and commitment of food service professionals and the comradery we see displayed across the installation,” Leggett said. “Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated with family and friends, and for every service member training here on Fort Leonard Wood, their table will look different — the faces will be different — but the warmth felt will remain the same. It is with great honor that for every slice of turkey, candied sweet potato, assorted salads and delicious festive desserts, we serve those who serve.”

The Thanksgiving Day meal for DOD ID cardholders, retirees, Gold Star families and veterans with access to the installation is from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Bldg. 6111, located at 6111 Indiana Ave., Leggett said.

The Logistics Readiness Center, Bldg. 3223, will serve the Noncommissioned Officer’s Academy and Basic Officer Leader Course Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 and close on Thanksgiving — they will re-open with the breakfast meal on Nov. 28.

The Thanksgiving holiday meal rate is $10.05 for all visitors, except spouses and other dependents of service members E-4 and below, who pay the discounted holiday meal rate of $7.45.

Leggett said she is grateful to be part of “an amazing team” at Fort Leonard Wood.

“The past few years have been challenging, as we continue to adapt, evolve and execute our mission with excellence,” Leggett said. “In the midst of an ever-changing climate, I have seen the dedication between the workforce made up of primarily active military, DOD civilians and contractors consistently driving change. Daily, I witness this community give 100 percent.”