The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is asking for students to help tackle the blood needs in their community by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive that Cabool High School FCCLA is hosting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The event is 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the high school gym.

The Cabool High School blood drive helps the school earn a scholarship and a chance at a $1,000 grant.

Successful donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt. Donors can also enter for a chance to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to the Chiefs Jan. 1, 2023, game against the Denver Broncos. The game package is valued at $700.

“We know there are so many people out there who’ve either never donated or haven’t donated in a long time and we’re asking them to join lifesaving team by donating blood,” said Michelle Teter, media relations representative at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. “Most people are shocked at how easy it is to give blood when they finally give it a try. It only takes about an hour to give but that time can mean a lifetime for someone else. So come in, donate blood, save a life, and fall in love with your new KC Chiefs T-Shirt.”

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.