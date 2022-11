A 5-year-old boy was injured in a motorcycle accident Wednesday night in Texas County.

Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 2007 Honda CFR100 motorcycle operated by the child overturned as the driver lost control.

The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by medical chopper with moderate injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following the accident on private property off Mount Zion Road about four miles east of Mountain Grove.