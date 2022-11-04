A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said.

The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.

A neighbor called authorities after being alarmed about the amount of smoke in the area.

Fire trucks are positioned to fight a fire underneath the Baptist Camp Access bridge on the Big Piney River.

From South U.S. 63, the structure is located at the end of Highway RA and was constructed under the Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program (BRO). It is situated in Cass Township.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. Last night, authorities said they were trying to reach out to the township to inform them of the incident.

The bridge will be closed until a Missouri Department of Transportation bridge crew inspects it. Several agencies were notified Thursday night of the issue: The Missouri Department of Conservation, Texas County Emergency Management and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Smoke covers an area on the Big Piney River near Baptist Camp Access.