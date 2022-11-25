Members of the Cabool City Council recently heard about a spurt in new housing and received updates on several projects during a meeting.

Economic developer Ron Reed introduced Bobby and Wendy Stidham, who purchased the former Tod’s Motel property and have been developing efficiency apartments.

They have purchased seven acres on Bluebird Road for a tiny/small house subdivision.

He said they plan to build 32 units. The lot sizes are 100 x 80 and the home size is 20 x 30, 600 square feet, and have two bedrooms. They will include appliances and heating and cooling. They will be erected on a concrete foundation. The estimated cost is $75,000.

The goal is to provide affordable homes for that sector of the market. The proposed subdivision will go before the planning and zoning commission.

The council endorsed the project and emphasized the requirements of the subdivision ordinance.

•Received a report concerning development of other housing projects. Administrator Ron Scheets reported a developer had sought additional property to continue building. There are four homes in process — with two nearly completed. Another builder who grew up in the area is trying to purchase vacant lots for affordable housing.

•Learned that auditors have completed their annual routine examination. A report is expected.

•Received an update on grants awarded to the Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn. The City of Mountain Grove will act as pass through on a $500,000 one for industrial park sewer to the municipal system at Mountain Grove and the City of Cabool received $1 million finishing roads and some stormwater work.

•Learned the annual Christmas parade is 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

•Heard an engineering firm has completed an electrical rate study and a presentation is planned. Another company is looking at water and sewer rates.

•Learned that a project to install automatic read water meters is about half completed. More are on order.