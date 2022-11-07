The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.

A 41-year-old woman there told the officer that her 64-year-old former boyfriend had choked her and punched her in the face. The deputy observed no marks on the woman’s neck or face.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:40 a.m. Oct. 20 regarding a report of theft at a Peacock Lane residence at Bucyrus.

A 53-year-old man there told the officer a 63-year-old man had taken his laptop and security system. The officer made contact with the suspect and he said he didn’t steal anything.

The deputy noted that there have been several calls with regard to altercations between the two men. Investigation continues.

•A 55-year-old Cabool woman reported on Oct. 25 that a camper trailer valued at $8,000 had been stolen from a storage unit property on Highway B near Houston.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she spoke with the property owner and he said he had told an employee to tell her to move the unit. She said that when she went to move it, it was gone.

The deputy contacted the owner and he said he had seen an employee and another person hook up the trailer to a flatbed truck and take it away.

The deputy spoke with the employee, and he said he didn’t take the trailer and didn’t know where it was.

Investigation continues.