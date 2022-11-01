Two candidates will be on the ballot for the 143rd District next week.

Here are answers to questions submitted to them by the Houston Herald.

Bennie Cook, Republican

1. Tell readers a little about yourself.

My wife, Amanda, our children and I live on a farm outside of Houston, where we enjoy educating our children on the value of hard work. Our entire 18 years of marriage, I have been a commissioned deputy sheriff with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department. During this time, I have also volunteered as the emergency management director for Texas County and the City of Houston. I had the opportunity to be the director of the Texas County Food Pantry and Salvation Army for four years, before joining the Congressman Jason Smith Team as a field representative/constituent specialist. I currently serve as a board member for the Houston Lions Club, the Houston Bright Futures, the Texas County Farm Bureau and Oak Hill Christian Church.

2. Why are you seeking this office?

I am currently the 142nd District State Representative, which represents Texas, Phelps, Howell and Pulaski counties. This year due to changes in the population the district changed. The 142nd District became the 143rd District, which consists of Texas county, western Phelps county and all of Maries County.

I made the decision to run for re-election after discussing it with my wife and children. I felt there was more I could work on in Jefferson City to help our area. Now more than ever we need someone who goes to church in this district, someone who raises a family in this district and someone who works in this district to be up in Jefferson City standing up and fighting for our rural common sense conservative values.

3. What qualifications do you possess that will aid in representing the region in Jefferson City?

While serving as the state representative for the area, I have learned a great deal during my first two years. My previous work history definitely prepared me for the job, but you always learn more quickly on-the-job. I currently serve on the following committees Public Safety, Professional Registration, Health and Mental Health and the Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness.

During my time as a constituent specialist for Congressman Jason Smith, I worked with state and federal agencies to conduct casework for constituents of the 8th Congressional District. Each case was different and required research into the issue. Some cases required in-depth research into Missouri State Statutes or the Code of Federal Regulations. Some cases would require a law to be updated, new law introduced to fix the problems or for a federal department to work on the case for the constituent. Additionally, my 18 years in law enforcement have required

understanding and constant exploration of Missouri State Statutes to effectively serve the citizens of the area. I believe that through these positions I gained invaluable experience above and beyond any other candidate for state representative of the 143rd district.

4. What would be your top priorities as state representative?

We need to continue to defund Planned Parenthood and get at-risk mothers to resource centers that can help them care for themselves and their new baby.

I will continue to fight for our Second Amendment rights and ensure they are never infringed upon. I will fight any legislation that tries to take gun rights away.

We need to improve access to healthcare in our rural areas by working with our hospitals to retain high quality physicians, nurses and healthcare staff.

We must provide our children quality education and training to provide job and life skills yielding productive members for our community.

I will continue to support our law enforcement and emergency services. They are a critical component to our daily lives and deserve to receive resources needed to provide services for their community. Many departments are currently staffed by volunteers within the 143rd District, the least we can do is provide them with training and equipment necessary for success.

Last, but definitely not least, as your state representative my main priority is to help the folks of the district. My office and my cell phone are always available. If you are having issues or concerns with the government, you can always contact me. Me and my team will always be there to help.

5. What is the biggest problem facing our region and how would you fix it?

We have a few big problems facing our area. Many current issues stem from the federal government regulations. Inflation is hurting all of us and we need to save America in 2022 and 2024, before we lose our homes and businesses.

I cannot fix Washington, D.C., but at the state level I can work on removing regulations that hinder hard working citizens to do their jobs.

Another problem that continues to face our region is the lack of people in the workforce. I plan to work on welfare reform again next year. The government has to stop incentivizing people to stay home.

Finally, a major problem facing our area and all of Missouri is crime. Drugs are a problem nationwide and fuel much of the crime in this area. While we must expand drug treatment facilities, we also need to ensure that criminals understand there are consequences for their

actions. I have met with law enforcement and prosecutors, and have introduced truth in sentencing legislation. This requires the offenders to serve a larger percentage of their sentencing, decreasing chances of early release.

6. If elected, how will you stay in touch with constituents?

During my first two years in office, I utilized social media, phone calls, meetings and newspaper press releases to stay in contact with constituents. During the last two weeks of July and during October/November, I will be traveling the district conducting mobile offices. This is a time where residents can stop by and meet with me to discuss issues, questions or concerns they have with the state or federal government. As always I am always willing to meet with constituents by phone or in person to help with any issue.

7. One of Texas County’s major employers is the county hospital. What role will you play in advancing healthcare and assisting the institution?

The Texas County Memorial Hospital is very important to Texas County and to South Central Missouri. I have worked with the hospital for several years on projects to help improve resources the hospital can offer the public.

During my first two years serving in office, I have served on the Professional Registration Committee and the Health and Mental Health Committee. I have worked on legislation that would increase access to healthcare and reduce burdensome regulations on healthcare providers. I look forward to continuing to work with the staff and administration at TCMH for years to come.

8. Anything else?

In conclusion it has been an honor and privilege to serve as your state representative. During my first term in office, I worked on legislation to protect our first responders, reform our welfare system, secure our elections, increase access to healthcare and reduce burdensome regulations. I took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Missouri, and I will continue to fight to ensure no one takes our freedoms away. I humbly ask for your vote and support on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to re-elect me as your state representative for the 143rd District.

Bernadette Holzer, Democrat

Tell readers a little about yourself.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak directly to the people who live in this district. I believe that it is important that people hear from all of their candidates, and get to know who we are, on a personal level. I have been doing a lot of traveling this cycle, and have met and engaged with so many wonderful people throughout our area. There are so many undiscovered, beautiful places out here.

My name is Bernadette Holzer, and I am running for Missouri House Representative, in District 143, which represents Texas, Maries and western Phelps counties. I am a mother, first and foremost. I am also a wife, a sister, a community organizer, an activist, a former healthcare worker, a land steward, a caretaker, a musician and a former small business owner. I live on my family’s hay farm in Texas County, Mo., and have lived here for half of my life. I cared for my mother, for 10 years. I have raised my daughter here, her entire life. Most of our neighbors are cattle farmers, and we work with them to provide hay for their livestock. I work with, and speak to small farm owners, about their concerns, regularly. I am also a member of our local Democratic committee, serving the Ozark Township as a committeewoman, and am in the process of assisting in the re-organization of our legislative districts. I consider myself a deeply spiritual person, and I see the good in humanity, everywhere. I am a humanist. I care about all people, regardless of where they came from, where they live, the color of their skin, who they love, what their financial status is, what they believe in, and who they are. I firmly believe in diversity, and accepting others, without judgment. I have spoken out, loudly and vocally, on the areas that are of importance to our neighbors. I’ve spoken to people about accessible healthcare, taking care of our seniors and our children, local farmers that are concerned about the economy and foreign-owned CAFO farms moving in to our state, water and air quality, lead and contaminants in schools, medical cannabis programs, resources for vets and victims of domestic abuse, the right to earn a living wage, civil rights, and so much more.

Why are you seeking this office?

Our District, 143, needs help. A lot of help. And it needs help, from someone who genuinely cares about their constituents. Texas County, Mo., is the poorest county in our entire state. The reason for that, is that our current legislators have failed us. They have neglected to do their jobs and sincerely represent their people, listen to us about our needs, and have even voted against their own best interests, and those of our constituents, time and time again. I am running for this office, because I will be a new, stronger voice and advocate, for The People. While working for The People in Jefferson City, (which includes ALL of the people) I will be working hard, and advocating for that better quality of life, that each and every one of the folks residing our beautiful district, truly deserve. Speaking of jobs, we need the opportunity to bring new jobs to the area, and rebuild many of the businesses that had to shut their doors, in some cases, permanently, due to the poor manner in which Covid was handled by our Republican politicians. It is a real shame to see how the mismanagement of our district has been handled. The fact that many of these businesses have had to close, and that some will never re-open, has directly affected, and hurt, our economy, as a whole. Not only is it a real shame, it is, frankly, unacceptable. We want to see better and new opportunities for our workers, and our families. Opportunities for a decent public education, new and better jobs, and a decent quality of life. We aren’t getting that from our government.

What qualifications do you possess that will aid in representing the region in Jefferson City?

I’m an open-minded person, and an advocate for the people, and I am not afraid to engage with others, on BOTH sides of the aisle, to get things accomplished. Many of my relatives, friends and neighbors, are Republicans, who want the same things that most of us do. I am willing to accept ideas and suggestions from my constituents. I will actually respond to them, personally, when they call me. Our legislators have been so out of touch, in this state, that they fail to get out there and show up to meet and greet new folks in the area to make them feel welcome, show up for their own scheduled debates, or even have real conversations with folks. It’s time for that to change. I am a staunch activist for people, I have plenty of organizational skills, am excited about, and thoroughly engaged in public speaking, have experience interacting with a variety of communities. I listen to what folks need and want in their lives, have been a skilled caretaker, a writer, an organizer and a public figure for decades, and I am fully confident in my ability to lead. I also intend to further my own education, in the areas of political science and world politics, for the rest of my life.

What would be your top priorities as state representative?

1. The Environment.

Without a real change in concern for our environment that we live in and interact with, none of the rest of this will matter, for our future generations. We deserve clean air and safe drinking water, safe places for our children to learn, play, and grow, and we need to look at reducing our carbon footprint, with ideas such as hybrid and/or electric cars and charging stations, so that we will have a place that our grandchildren can thrive in for generations to come. We need food that we can safely consume, animals that are healthy, and people that can thrive in a healthy environment.

2. Women’s Rights.

The decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade, was extraordinarily detrimental to our country, and our society, as a whole. It was a badly thought-out “political” move, with no respect for the potential medical consequences, by people with absolutely no medical background. Women are, in fact, in danger of losing their lives. Some of these women are very young, and some of these affected individuals, are in fact, children. You will see more and more of this to come in the future, due to lack of proper, and much-needed healthcare. Women are, right now, today, experiencing a lack of access to medications that are desperately needed for psychiatric care, diabetes, epilepsy, and other conditions, and are suffering from a very real lack of reproductive medications that they might need to save their own lives, simply because they might be of childbearing age, or status. An ectopic pregnancy is never viable. Yet, life-saving care is being denied to women who experience these kinds of pregnancies, and other conditions, because so many people are unaware of this. The Supreme Court did not recognize the impact that this decision would have on our lives, but we are seeing it, already, in the form of unnecessary, unfortunate and horrific results. It was done without consideration for the impact it would have. This decision was not about saving the lives of unborn children, make no mistake. This decision, was made for the sole purpose of controlling women, and their own choices for bodily autonomy. I am, and always will be, an advocate for the rights of women, to make their own choices, between themselves, and their physicians, without interference, and/or control, by the government. We have taken a step backward. Not a step forward. Most women, in fact, most of the people in this country, agree that this was the wrong decision, placed into action without forethought of the consequences that we are already seeing. To make these changes, we need people in office who understand the ramifications of this, fully.

3. Heathcare.

Every person on this planet deserves accessibility to decent healthcare. The number of people in this community that are dependent on Medicaid and Medicare, and other programs that can help people with mental health, addiction, and more, is astounding. Vets have to wait months for healthcare. You would think that our representatives would be aware of this. Yet, these very programs are consistently under attack by Republican legislators, who vote against them, quite consistently. In a Republican “lead” state, one would think that they would be aware that their constituents need this healthcare in our district, as they live here, themselves, and should be able to clearly understand what is happening in their own communities. Alas, Republicans seem determined to continue to vote against their own best interests, keeping tax cuts for the wealthiest people on the plate, rejecting the poorest of us, leaving us behind, and simply ignoring those who are most in need.

What is the biggest problem facing our region and how would you fix it?

Division.

We have become, as a nation, entirely too divided. And at what cost? Our sanity? Our Democracy? Communities used to help one another, regardless of who they were, or where they came from. Generations of families have lived here for so long, that folks may have forgotten what it was like, when folks came together to help each other, in times of need. We need to get back to that. How would I fix that? That is a very good question, and one for which I really do wish that I had the answer. We could start with providing spaces for people to come together to discuss their concerns; town halls, Women’s town halls, bipartisan discussions in neutral places, safe and wholesome areas for families and friends to gather together and socialize, outside of work or church or their everyday lives, places where people of all beliefs and walks of life simply can get together and voice our concerns, as an entire community. We have had some success with town halls in the process of this election cycle, perhaps we could implement even more of these, to get people together, and at the very least, talking with one another again.

If elected, how will you stay in touch with your constituents?

People will always have the opportunity to call me, email me, text me or speak with me. I will make myself available to people. Period.

One of Texas County’s major employers is the county hospital. What role will you play in advancing healthcare locally and assisting the institution?

By advocating for Medicaid and Medicare expansion, making sure that healthcare workers are paid and treated fairly, making sure that people can get the mental and physical help that they need, creating safe, secure spaces where people can be treated and easily and quickly go for help. It is also necessary to provide information on programs that assist with issues that affect our population such as opioid and drug addiction, alcohol addiction, suicide prevention, and working with local law enforcement, fire departments, and first responders, to make sure that they have everything that they need, as well.

Anything else?

I strongly suggest that folks take a look at my opponent’s voting record, on thing such as: Voting on limiting where homeless people can sleep. People’s access to their own EBT/TANF benefits. The prohibition of trans-gender girls from playing on female sports teams. The reduction of unemployment benefits. Voting against state funding for women’s reproductive rights. 0% support or voting record on climate concerns. Auditing registered voters, and making it more difficult for people to vote, with voter ID laws. Limiting the number of educational assistance organizations that are certified to administer scholarship accounts. Voting against Covid 19 protections. Statewide prescription monitoring programs. Charter schools. Keeping public houses of worship from closing, even if there is a threat to their safety from Covid. Failing the “Political Courage” Test. Voting against the cannabis freedom act/HB 2704.

If nothing else, I hope and trust that people will feel comfortable enough to approach me, talk to me, and see where I stand. I am here to help. Not to take “power,” or sit in a comfy leather chair, or ignore folks. I am here, to work, and work hard, for you. I am a strong candidate, and I will not disappoint you. I will represent you, and be your voice.

I look forward to representing you in office, and serving the needs of the people.

If anyone would like to reach out to me and talk more about my ideas to improve our future for this district, or anything, I am always available. You can connect with me here:

Official Website: www.holzerformissouri.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HolzerForMissouri

Twitter: @Holzer4MO

Email: HolzerForMissouri@gmail.com

Thank you for your time, and thank you to the Houston Herald for the opportunity to speak. I look forward to meeting as many of you as I can. Please vote in November.

Love One Another.